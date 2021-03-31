Live music returns to The Black Sheep in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- It's back! Live music, that is. And it's hitting the stage at one of the city's most popular venues, The Black Sheep.

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster," Rosanna Taylor, marketing director for The Black Sheep says of the last year, running a business during COVID.

"We can’t social distance, we have no other ways of revenue coming in. We’re not a typical bar, we’re a live event space.”

The Black Sheep, a popular music venue in Colorado Springs, has open and closed its doors several times over the last year. Now, it's open for good.

"We’re slowing moving into it. We don’t want to bite off more than we can chew. We’re still figuring out the regulations and how it’ll change moving forward," Rosanna explains.

The venue has stayed afloat by hosting movie nights and karaoke from time to time... but now, it's time to get back to live shows.

“Our first official booked show is April 23rd," Rosanna shares.

"Local reggae from Denver. Then we have a handful more shows… But things are ramping up and shows are coming in pretty fast and furious for the fall.”

Rosanna says The Black Sheep is on-track to have one of their busiest fall seasons of shows, yet. But she shares the venue did not get to this point easily, or alone. Rosanna credits the help of the Save Our Stages Act, the state and city, and -- most importantly -- the community, for keeping The Black Sheep Alive.

“Because of the community and what we’ve had from them and the support, we were able to survive," Rosanna says.

Tickets for upcoming show can be found here: https://www.blacksheeprocks.com/

Tickets are expected to sell quickly. The Black Sheep is limiting capacity to 100 total, in inside and outside spaces.