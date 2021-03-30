Police standoff underway in southwest Pueblo

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police in Pueblo are investigating a domestic violence incident Tuesday afternoon, and a standoff was underway in the southwest side of town.

A witness told KRDO a possible shootout occurred near Northern Ave. and Van Buren Street but police said it's unclear if shots were fired. A KRDO reporter spotted a heavy police presence in the area, with several officers in tactical gear.

Police told KRDO they're working on figuring out if any suspects will be taken into custody. Investigators said a possible victim was able to escape a home after a man reportedly bashed the windows out.

We're working on getting more information from police, check back for updates.