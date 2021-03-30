Man recovering following Memorial Park shooting

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is recovering following a shooting at Memorial Park Monday.

Colorado Springs Police say they arrived at Memorial park around 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Witnesses say the victim was shot multiple times.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. However, no updates have been given about the man's condition.

Detectives are now working on gathering information on what happened. As of Tuesday, there haven't been any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department.