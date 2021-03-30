Boulder police add decals that honor victims of King Soopers shooting to patrol vehicles

News

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Boulder Police officers have outfitted their vehicles with a decal that honors the ten victims of last week's tragedy in Boulder.

The decal lists the names of the ten people who died, along with the words "Always in our hearts" and "In loving memory of those who lost to the Boulder Shooting."

Tuesday, the funeral service for Officer Talley, who was gunned down by the suspect and the last victim during the shooting, was held earlier in Lafayette.

Families of other victims have released statements to the Boulder Police Department, while others have asked for their privacy during this difficult time.

Here are ways to donate to support victims, their families, and survivors of the shooting.

Investigators still have no motive for the shooting. The suspect is scheduled to return to court on May 25th.