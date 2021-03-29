Skip to Content
Local community health centers to receive millions in American Rescue Plan funding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two community health centers in Southern Colorado have been awarded millions in funding to help in the fight against COVID-19.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, $131 million is being allocated to 19 centers in Colorado starting in April, through the Biden Administration's American Rescue Plan.

The funding will allow health centers to expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, treatment and primary health services for vulnerable populations.

Peak Vista Community Health Center in Colorado Springs will receive at least $15 million. Pueblo Community Health Center will be awarded around $4.8 million.

