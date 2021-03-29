City quickly cleans new graffiti at Cottonwood Creek Park

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Photos taken Sunday show new graffiti at Cottonwood Creek Park.

The community that frequent the park expressed frustration and anger over the vandalism.

The City told KRDO it was able to clean up the graffiti early Monday morning.

The vandalism comes as the park just completed the installation of new artificial turf on three softball fields.

The new fields are expected to save the city more than $2.8 million dollars in a year in water and maintenance.