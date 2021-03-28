Two men rob victim at gunpoint in Colorado Springs.

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- CSPD said two men robbed a victim at gunpoint early Sunday morning on West Fillmore Ave.

Police officers said they were dispatched around 3:50 am, to the area of 200 W Fillmore regarding a robbery with a weapon.

Investigators said two Hispanic males wearing black hoodies, blue jeans, and white shoes, robbed the victim at gunpoint, then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

This is an active investigation and no other information about this crime has been made available.