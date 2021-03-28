Pueblo Police arrest suspect in Sunday fatal shooting

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon.

Police received a call about a shooting in the 2700 block of E. 11th St. just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and later died. His identity is currently being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

According to police, the suspect was identified as 37-year-old Juan Francisco Claro-Mendoza. He fled from a home in the 1100 block of E. 10th St., but was later captured near N. La Crosse Ave. and E. 9th St.

Claro-Mendoza faces 1st degree murder charges. Additional charges are pending.