Vandals graffiti Red Rock Canyon Open Space

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services are reminding the community about the importance of 'Leave No Trace,' following vandalism at Red Rock Canyon Open Space.

"We are thrilled that people want to spread the love, but spraying fragile sandstone rocks with paint is quite the opposite," the organization said Tuesday.

According to Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, the graffiti will take at least two park employees several hours to remove and the historic Kenmuir Quarry at the park will be permanently damaged.

"It is important to practice Leave No Trace when you visit a park or open space."

The organization recommends people leave natural items in the park where they find them and to take pictures or drawings of the environment instead.

"Marking on the rocks covers up their natural beauty, introduces toxins into the ecosystem, and prevents other park visitors from enjoying the space," the organization said.