Early morning fire under investigation, residents displaced

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department worked to extinguish a structure fire early Saturday morning.

According to the department, crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Vista Ridge Point, just before 2 a.m.

Smoke could be seen coming from the third floor of the apartment building, as firefighters evacuated affected residents.

Crews were able to contain the fire to a third floor exterior wall. Residents from one apartment were displaced, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRDO News Channel 13 for updates.