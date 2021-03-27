City of Boulder calls for community-wide moment of silence to honor shooting victims

News

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Boulder has invited the community to participate a collective moment of silence to honor the lives lost during Monday's shooting.

"Boulder community members and all who wish to support us during this difficult time are invited to participate wherever they may be. The impact of this tragedy stretches across our community and nation, and we welcome all to join us," the city said in a statement.

On Saturday March 27th at 8 p.m., participants are asked to step outside and take 10 slow breaths, followed by 10 minutes of silence. Each of these are to honor the 10 people killed.

“It is deeply unfortunate that we can’t gather together in traditional ceremonies of collective grief and healing due to the ongoing pandemic,” said Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver. “But we still want to create space for everyone in our community to safely share comfort together in this difficult time as we honor the memories of those lost in the Boulder shooting.”

For more information about the event, visit the City of Boulder's website.