While responding to stabbing, Colorado Springs police car catches fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One suspect is in custody following a stabbing and car fire at a Walmart parking lot.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a disturbance on Thursday at the Walmart at 1725 North Union Boulevard.

At the scene, officers determined three men were involved in a physical disturbance outside of the store in the parking lot.

During the fight, one man was stabbed in the right shoulder blade. Police say the injury was minor and non-life-threatening.

He was treated and released at a local hospital. The suspect, identified as Jarvis Wynne, was taken into custody.

During the incident, CSPD cruiser 2745 caught on fire. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire before it could spread.

Police say the car fire was a separate incident and was not related to the original call.

No word on what caused the cruiser to catch fire.