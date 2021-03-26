Pueblo Police having a difficult time finding new recruits

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is starting a new police academy, and they have recently opened the application process for new recruits.

The application process lasts until April 11th, with the academy starting on September 13th.

On Tuesday, the department held an open house to attract new recruits. However, turnout was down significantly.

According to @PuebloPolice1.. new recruits are getting harder to find. On Tuesday the department held an open house for aspiring cops. Only 21 people came out. At the last open house 89 people showed up. Full story on @KRDONC13 at 5 and 6. pic.twitter.com/zWMD5o8ven — Dan Beedie KRDO (@BeedieonTV) March 26, 2021

During the last open house, 89 people interested in becoming officers in Pueblo came out. On Tuesday, that number dwindled to 21.

"We really didn't get the number we would've liked to come to the open house," said Cpt. James Martin, a recruiter for Pueblo Police. "I think with some of the issues going on in our country with the protests, and you can also look at the incident that happened in Boulder. It can be a dangerous job and we can be under a microscope."

However, not everyone was deterred. Margarita Venegas is a 26-year-old mother from Pueblo and attended the open house on Tuesday. She never imagined she'd want to pursue a career in law enforcement, let alone a police officer.

"It really took some time for me to warm up to the idea," Venegas told KRDO. "But once I was sure, I definitely wanted to get into the career."

Venegas says the danger that comes with being a police officer has lingered in her thoughts, especially after the mass shooting in Boulder and the death of Officer Eric Talley. However, she is doing this for her family's sake.



"My dad taught me about sacrifices. It's a sacrifice I'm willing to make," said Venegas. "It's a sacrifice my family is willing to make to protect others. Cause if the time comes and my family ever needed anybody, I'd hope somebody would stand up and do what I am attempting to do."

If you are interested in applying to become an officer with the Pueblo Police Department you can learn how here. Search for "Police Patrol Officer", click on the job title, then click "Apply".