Penrose hospital gets new rehab technology equipment

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. (KRDO) - The Outpatient Rehabilitation Team at Penrose Hospital just got some brand new technology to treat patients recovering from strokes, concussions, and many other types of brain injuries.

This new equipment can also help with orthopedic conditions or injuries, balance problems, dizziness, motion, or visual sensitivity.

This brand new machine is known as the Bertec Computerized Dynamic Posturography (CDP/IVR). It uses video-game-like activities to help patients with mobility, balance.

The device places the person inside a virtual environment while standing on force plates which measure the function of the balance system during video game-like activities. This machine also helps with neurological exercises and ocular engagement.

Bertec describes this as, “training with immersive, virtual stimuli that can increase patient motivation, adaptability, and variability- all factors that positively affect patient outcomes."

