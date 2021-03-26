Identify of man who died after crossing Colorado Springs street released

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department released more information on a fatal traffic accident that happened Wednesday on Las Vegas St. and South Tejon St.

Friday, the El Paso County Coroner's Office completed the autopsy of the man who died while crossing the street.

Jerry Flores, 49, of Colorado Springs, died after a tractor-trailer ran over him.

Jerry Flores, 49, February 2020

Photo courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department

Further investigation revealed Flores and a woman were crossing the street when the pedestrian signal indicated pedestrian traffic was not allowed to cross.

According to police, the tractor trailer was not speeding and the driver cooperated fully with the investigation.

Officials say despite extensive efforts, they were unable to identify any next of kin for Flores. Deputies are now seeking the community's help in finding any family.

If you know any next of kin for Flores, call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000 or the Coroner's Office at (719)-390-2450.