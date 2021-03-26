Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:43 am

El Paso County Commissioners calling for easing COVID-19 restrictions

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Commissioners voted in favor of a proclamation during Tuesday's meeting, calling on Governor Jared Polis to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

"The Board of County Commissioners proclaim that fully reopening schools, businesses, and lifting burdensome restrictions is in the best interest of all Coloradans," District 2 Commissioner Carrie Geitner announced.

The proclamation, which received a unanimous vote, also requested the Governor return decision-making authority to local governments.

Read the full proclamation below:

Proclamation to Reopen ColoradoDownload

Watch KRDO News Channel 13 starting at 4 p.m. for updates.

Colorado Springs / Coronavirus / CovidRecovery / Health / Local News / Reporter Stories / Video
Author Profile Photo

Jen Moynihan

Jen Moynihan is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Jen here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content