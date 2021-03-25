10 murder charges officially filed after Boulder grocery store shooting
BOULDER, Colo, (KRDO) -- Thursday, the man accused of killing 10 people during a shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder was officially charged.
Ahmad Alissa, 21, is charged with ten counts of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree.
The official charges come as the community of Boulder continues to grieve the lives lost.
Outside the King Soopers, a memorial continues to grow.
Comments
2 Comments
Ten murder charges filed. Let’s put him to death 10 times to make him pay. That would stop this sh@t. Put them to death. Revive them. Do it again. And again. And again………….
That’s it? That’s all? The most horrific crime in years in Colorado and you could only come up with three sentences for this article? Wow…