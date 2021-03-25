10 murder charges officially filed after Boulder grocery store shooting

News

BOULDER, Colo, (KRDO) -- Thursday, the man accused of killing 10 people during a shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder was officially charged.

Ahmad Alissa, 21, is charged with ten counts of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree.

The official charges come as the community of Boulder continues to grieve the lives lost.

Outside the King Soopers, a memorial continues to grow.