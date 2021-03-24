Car fire in front of Colorado Springs hotel

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle fire at a hotel earlier Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 12:51 p.m. at the Best Western on 1441 Harrison Road.

CSFD Engine 4 arrived at the scene to find a vehicle under the front canopy of the hotel on fire.

Colorado Springs Fire Department

According to CSFD, the hotel was evacuated.

Roughly ten minutes after arriving, Truck 4 managed to extinguish the fire. Crews then focused on any fire extension.

Colorado Springs Fire Department

The hotel did sustain some damage, moderate smoke conditions extended into the interior. According to CSFD, crews worked on ventilating the smoke out of the building.

No injuries were reported. No word on what caused the fire.