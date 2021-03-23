Flags to fly at half-staff nationwide

News

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRDO) -- The Boulder King Soopers shooting is affecting people all over the country.

On Monday, a man entered a King Soopers in Boulder and shot ten people.

During a special address, reported through ABC News, President Joe Biden delivered remarks regarding the killings.

"Less than a week after the horrific murders of eight people and the assault on the AAPI community in Georgia, while the flag was still flying half staff for the tragedy, another American city has been scarred by gun violence and the resulting trauma," Biden said.

He went on to acknowledge how often 'my heart goes out' is being said, and those who died "left behind families, and it leaves a big hole in their hearts."

In response to the Boulder shooting, the White House ordered flags to be flown at half-staff.

The proclamation by Biden states that flags at the White House, all federal buildings, and military posts shall fly at half-staff until Sunset March, 27

Governor Jared Polis also ordered all Colorado flags on public buildings to be lowered to half-staff from now until sunset on April 1.

According to Polis, the flags will be lowered for ten days to remember each of the ten individuals who lost their lives.

“This loss is especially painful for the friends and family members left behind. As Governor, I offer my special condolences to all of those who suffered loss, but this is truly a loss for all of us, and we mourn the ten who died as a state and a nation. This has been a painful year, and we sit here once again surrounded by seemingly incomprehensible loss. We can never let ourselves become numb to this pain because we simply can’t let this be accepted as anything close to a normal occurrence. We know there will be many hard days in the weeks and months ahead, but today let us remember the ten men and women who are no longer with us,” said Governor Jared Polis.