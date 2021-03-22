Water, gas services restored to areas affected by water main break

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The intersection at N. Academy Blvd. and Maizeland Rd. will remain closed through Tuesday, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

Crews have been working around the clock to repair damage caused by a water main break on Friday and then a gas leak on Saturday.

"It’s something that we don’t normally see. But luckily, we did have the parts on hand to be able to start fixing that water main right away," Ted Skroback said, Public Affairs Specialist at Colorado Springs Utilities.

Skroback said crews have since restored water and gas services to affected residents and businesses.

Tracy Martinez, owner of a flooring and design store in the nearby shopping center on Maizeland Rd., said the loss of customers over the past few days has been tough.

"It’s been a challenge this weekend and today even...the parking lot is usually super packed, especially at this time of the day and there’s really hardly anybody out there," Martinez said.

Colorado Springs Utilities estimates work should be completed by midnight. However, road closures will remain in place until weather conditions improve to allow for repaving.

Obviously, still investigating everything that’s happened, but right now, we’re calling it aging infrastructure," Skroback said.

The company is advising drivers to continue using suggested detour routes until its able to safely reopen the area.