Slushy roads as snow continues to move through Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As snow continues to move through the state, Southern Colorado is experiencing wet and slushy roads and snow-packed side-roads. Below, a list of up-to-date traffic conditions in our area:

8:11 a.m.

ACCIDENTS:

- U.S. 50 eastbound, Amarillo Avenue and CO 47; CO 96 (Pueblo). All lanes are blocked due to multiple vehicle crash. Expect delays.

- U.S. 285 southbound, between County Road 7 and Ridge Ln (near Red Hill Pass). Lanes blocked due to multiple vehicle crash. Clean-up still in progress. Expect delays.

TRACTION LAWS in effect (state-wide):

- Area between MM 178 (Vail) and MM 195 (Vail Pass).

- Between MM 241 (Idaho Springs) and MM 259 (Mount Vernon Canyon).

- MM 205 (Silverthorne) and MM 213 (Eisenhower Tunnel). No estimated time from the Colorado Department of Transportation on when the law will be lifted.

- Between County Road V81 (1 mile west of Cerro Summit) and County Road 43 (7 miles east of the Gunnison area).

- Between MM 190 (1 mile west of the Monarch Pass area) and MM 210 (1 mile east of the Monarch Pass area).

- Between MM 183 (near Red Hill Pass) and MM 229 (Pine Junction).

- Between MM 49 (near Coal Bank Pass) and MM 70 (near Molas Divide).

- Between MM 71 (near South Red Mountain Pass) and MM 95 (near North Red Mountain Pass).

8:45 a.m.

ACCIDENT:

Vehicle vs. light pole crash SB Powers south of Barnes, blocking left and center lanes. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) March 22, 2021

(8:53 a.m. -- UPDATE: crash on SB Powers has been cleared.)

8:57 a.m.

ACCIDENT:

Per CSPD, single vehicle rollover crash Woodmen east of Marksheffel, unknown blockage. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) March 22, 2021

9:53 a.m.

ACCIDENT:

Crash NB I-25 north of Interquest, on left shoulder. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) March 22, 2021