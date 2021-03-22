Slushy roads as snow continues to move through Southern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As snow continues to move through the state, Southern Colorado is experiencing wet and slushy roads and snow-packed side-roads. Below, a list of up-to-date traffic conditions in our area:
8:11 a.m.
ACCIDENTS:
- U.S. 50 eastbound, Amarillo Avenue and CO 47; CO 96 (Pueblo). All lanes are blocked due to multiple vehicle crash. Expect delays.
- U.S. 285 southbound, between County Road 7 and Ridge Ln (near Red Hill Pass). Lanes blocked due to multiple vehicle crash. Clean-up still in progress. Expect delays.
TRACTION LAWS in effect (state-wide):
- Area between MM 178 (Vail) and MM 195 (Vail Pass).
- Between MM 241 (Idaho Springs) and MM 259 (Mount Vernon Canyon).
- MM 205 (Silverthorne) and MM 213 (Eisenhower Tunnel). No estimated time from the Colorado Department of Transportation on when the law will be lifted.
- Between County Road V81 (1 mile west of Cerro Summit) and County Road 43 (7 miles east of the Gunnison area).
- Between MM 190 (1 mile west of the Monarch Pass area) and MM 210 (1 mile east of the Monarch Pass area).
- Between MM 183 (near Red Hill Pass) and MM 229 (Pine Junction).
- Between MM 49 (near Coal Bank Pass) and MM 70 (near Molas Divide).
- Between MM 71 (near South Red Mountain Pass) and MM 95 (near North Red Mountain Pass).
8:45 a.m.
ACCIDENT:
Vehicle vs. light pole crash SB Powers south of Barnes, blocking left and center lanes.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) March 22, 2021
(8:53 a.m. -- UPDATE: crash on SB Powers has been cleared.)
8:57 a.m.
ACCIDENT:
Per CSPD, single vehicle rollover crash Woodmen east of Marksheffel, unknown blockage.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) March 22, 2021
9:53 a.m.
ACCIDENT:
Crash NB I-25 north of Interquest, on left shoulder.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) March 22, 2021
Per CSPD, crash EB Dublin east of Marksheffel, unknown blockage.— Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) March 22, 2021
