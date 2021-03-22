One woman dead after crash on Highway 50 east of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Traffic on Colorado Highway 96, also known as Highway 50, is back open following a deadly crash between a car and a semi-truck.
According to Pueblo police, the driver of the car died at the scene. Police have yet to release their name, but said the driver was a woman.
All eastbound lanes of the highway were closed from 4th St. all the way to 27th Ln.
Police are investigating if speed and the weather were factors in the crash.
