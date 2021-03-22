COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Colorado State Fairgrounds starts administering doses

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- From the Pueblo Mall to the Colorado State Fairgrounds, the vaccination clinic in the Steel City has officially changed its address.

On Monday at 10 a.m., dozens of cars filed through the southern gate of the fairgrounds to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Centura, in partnership with Governor Jared Polis, Pueblo County Health and the Vaccines for All Plan began administering vaccines to community members who already received their first dose of the vaccine at the Pueblo Mall.

Lines of vehicles waiting for the new mass vaccination clinic at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo to open. @KRDONC13 pic.twitter.com/ljDnDWQI8h — Dan Beedie KRDO (@BeedieonTV) March 22, 2021

The fairgrounds clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

According to Pueblo County Health Director Randy Evetts, the move was made in order to accommodate more people. Polis set a lofty goal, 6,000 doses at each regional mass vaccination clinic a day.

However, health officials with Centura say they will need more time before they can hit the 6,000 doses a day mark. On Monday, Centura anticipates they will administer around 560 doses of the vaccine. Then on Friday, their goal is to hit 1,500 doses.

Individuals who received their first dose of the vaccine at the Pueblo Mall have been or will be contacted this week via email by Centura’s vaccine registration partner Primary Bio.

In the email, vaccine recipients waiting on the second dose will find a link allowing them to re-register for their second dose through Centura and schedule their appointment at the Colorado State Fairgrounds vaccine clinic.

First dose appointments at the fairgrounds will begin this Friday March 26th.

Qualified Individuals for the vaccine may sign up at Centura.org/vaccine.

The state of Colorado is currently under phase 1B.4 of the COVID-19 vaccine process. Meaning frontline essential workers, government employees, and ages 16 to 59 with a single health risk are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

For those that are unable to register online can call 720-263-5737.