Portion of Academy and Maizeland to remain closed through Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A large portion of N. Academy Blvd. and Maizeland Rd. will remain closed through Tuesday as crews continue repairs to a water main break, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

While the company said it hopes to have some northbound lanes on Academy open Tuesday evening, it's advising drivers to avoid the area and use detour routes.

