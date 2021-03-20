“Tagger” responsible for nearly 50 downtown graffiti tags, busted

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A graffiti 'tagger' was arrested early Saturday morning on felony charges for spray-painting dozens of tags in downtown Colorado Springs.

CSPD said they responded to a call just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday about a person spray-painting property in downtown Colorado Springs. Investigators said the majority of the nearly 50 'tags' that started near Boulder St. and Tejon St. and ended south near E. Moreno Ave and S. Cascade Ave., were on buildings, fire hydrants, light poles, and trash dumpsters.

Police said they found the suspect, who they've identified as 26-year-old Brandon Yearout, with silver paint on his hands and carrying a bag with several cans of spray paint inside.

According to police, Yearout admitted to spray-painting the tags but didn't have an explanation as to why he did it.

