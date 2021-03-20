Springs Police investigating Saturday bank robbery

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a robbery at a bank on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a female suspect walked into the TCF Bank in the 7000 block of N. Academy Blvd. near E. Woodmen Rd around 12:58 p.m., and presented a note, demanding money.

Police said the suspect then fled the scene, heading south with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives from the CSPD Robbery Unit responded and have assumed the investigation.

