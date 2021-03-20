Crews respond to wildland fire near Pikes Peak International Raceway Saturday

News

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews from multiple fire agencies responded to a wildland fire near the Pikes Peak International Raceway on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Hanover Fire Department, the fire broke out in the 'illegal shooting ranges' behind the raceway. Crews from the Fountain, Security, Stratmoor Hills and Ft. Carson Fire Departments also responded, in addition to El Paso County and Colorado Springs Utilities wildland fire teams.

Firefighters estimate it burned 8.9 acres, before they were able to get the fire under control. Units remained on scene for at least another 30 minutes to an hour to mitigate hot spots.