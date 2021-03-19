Skip to Content
Some teens eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. What will the process look like?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Friday, Coloradans included in phase 1B.4 will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

This includes teens ages 16 and up with at least one high-risk condition.

According Children's Hospital Colorado, care teams will begin contacting eligible patients or parents of patients to schedule an appointment at one of their hospitals.

A detailed guidance provided by the hospital can be found on their website.

