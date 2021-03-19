Technical issues delayed sign up for Phase 1B.4 of vaccines at grocery store

News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Some Coloradans say they were struggling to sign up for Phase 1B.4 of COVID-19 vaccines at grocery stores.

King Soopers told KRDO there was a technical issue Friday preventing people in Phase 1B.4 from signing up for vaccines.

At 4:15 p.m., the grocery store said the technical issue had been resolved.

We have resolved the technical issue with our online appointment scheduler. It now accurately reflects those who became vaccine eligible today. We appreciate everyone’s patience and apologize for any inconvenience. We remain committed to offering communities this life-saving vaccine. To date, we have provided access to over 100,000 Coloradoans. King Soopers/City Market

Corporate Affairs

However, Walmart's vaccine sign-up doesn't seem to have any issues at this time.

Phase 1B.4 has the largest demographic of people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

