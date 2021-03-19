Man arrested for crashing into courthouse, police cruiser in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One man was arrested by police after crashing into the courthouse, a police cruiser and a car Friday morning.

A hit-and-run crash was reported near I-25 and Bijou St. around 5:00 a.m. according to police.

A few minutes later, officers saw that same car driving through the front lawn of the Police Operations Center.

The car was found a short time later ramming into the front doors of the El Paso County Combined Courts building, causing significant damage.

As officers attempted to contact the driver, he drove into one of the police vehicles on scene, and then headed downtown.

The driver, Tony Twiss, 53, was stopped and taken into custody near 500 South Nevada less than a half hour after the initial hit-and-run call was received. He faces several felony charges including assaulting a police officer.

"Less that 30 minutes from the time that initial call for service came in until we had him in custody," Lt. Shannon Snuggs told KRDO. "Nobody was hurt so it's ultimately a win that everybody was able to go home safely."