Local restaurant looks forward to COVID-19 vaccine

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. (KRDO) - Under phase 1B.4 food service workers are officially eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes as good news to some restaurants that have battled to survive during this pandemic. One of those restaurants is Hacienda Villarreal a family-owned business on located on the east side of Colorado Springs. With restaurant workers now eligible for the vaccine, they are feeling hopeful for the future of their restaurant.

"I am pretty excited because if anything, the COVID-19 vaccine should lower the cases and the death toll, we want our customers to have a peace of mind, you know," said Sebastian Villarreal, manager of Hacienda Villarreal restaurant.

This is an important step for them on their road to recovery.

"I want to be safe, I want to keep my family and clients safe as well," shared Loli Villarreal, owner of Hacienda Villarreal restaurant.

The family opened the doors to their restaurant five years ago and due to their location on Murray boulevard, they had no problem bringing in customers. But, the pandemic changed that.

"The moment the pandemic happened, who didn't get scared? A whole new disease is out, but that really scared people from coming out in general," added Sebastian.

They had to shut their doors for a bit during this pandemic, so a solution is something they have been hoping for.

They now feel like there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"We think it is very important for us to get the shot because it is something that is going to help everybody," added Hacienda Villarreal restaurant owner, Luis Villarreal.

According to the El Paso County dashboard, about 14 percent of minorities have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, 5.8 percent of those are Latino thus far.

There will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic dedicated to restaurant workers in El Paso County on March 23. As for the general public, Governor Polis expects the vaccines to be available by mid-April.