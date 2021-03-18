Sangre de Cristo Community Care partners with Correctional Facility to launch volunteer program for hospice patients

News

PUEBLO, CO. (KRDO) - Sangre de Cristo Community Care has partnered up with La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo, to establish a volunteer program focused on crafting one-of-a-kind projects for hospice patients.

Captain Deanne Winegardner of the La Vista Correctional Facility will deliver handmade projects, made by a group of 25 offenders, to Sangre de Cristo Community Care. The initial donation includes blankets, scarves, and even detail-oriented articles for dolls, for the children and family of patients.

Watch at 4pm for more on the partnership.