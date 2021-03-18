Mobile veterinary unit hopes to save pet owners from losing dogs to disease

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is trying to reach more low-income dog owners who may need vaccines for their pets.

Officials said in 2020, they treated many dogs for a disease known as parvo; especially during the warmer months.

Ahead of summer, the Humane Society is hoping to curb the spread of the disease through vaccinations at their mobile veterinary unit: the "Wellness Waggin.'"

Officials said many owners don't get their pets vaccinated because a vet clinic is too far away, or they simply can't afford it. The Wellness Waggin' aims to make vaccines more equitable by stationing at low-income and rural areas in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo. They hope to expand to the eastern plains, as well.

Animals don't need insurance to be seen , and the parvo vaccine runs owners just $10 dollars at the Waggin'.

Officials at the Humane Society said at a time when many are losing people they love, they don't want them to lose their pets, too.

"We understand that pets are a part of the family, and if 2020 has taught us anything, it's really kind of opened our eyes to whats important in life," said Julie Crosby, Director of Veterinary Services. "I think anyone who has a pet can appreciate just how important the bond is."

The Waggin' is funded partly by donations and grants.

To donate or make an appointment at to the Wellness Waggin', click here.