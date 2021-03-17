Walsenburg area digs out from winter storm overnight Tuesday

News

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Residents said that heavy snowfall starting Tuesday night and ending early Wednesday morning made up for what they didn't get during last weekend's storm that hit much of the rest of the state.

Residents said that while 4 to 6 inches fell in Walsenburg and the immediate area, they measured 13 inches in Cuchara and 15 in some subdivisions on the west side of the county.

"It may not look like we got a lot because most of it melted," one resident said. "We really need the moisture around here."

Officials closed Highway 160 through La Veta Pass from 7:45 p.m. Tuesday until 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Colorado Department of Transportation reported blizzard conditions and limited visibility. A number of other area roads and highways were closed briefly.

"Our plow drivers worked all night," a CDOT spokeswoman said. "We're shorthanded in that area, but they worked hard to get the roads and highways reopened by 8:30 a.m."

A Huerfano County supervisor said that his ten plow crews began working at 5:30 a.m. and were finished by noon.

"We haven't gotten a lot of snow this season," he said. "I'd like to see more."

La Veta Pass is where the Spring Creek Fire burned in September 2018, and residents are hoping for more moisture before the peal of wildfire season begins.