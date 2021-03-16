Northern Colorado emergency crews respond to record number of calls during weekend snowstorm

News

NORTHERN COLORADO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Emergency crews in Northern Colorado responded to a record number of calls over the weekend, especially in rural areas.

The Wellington Fire Protection District experienced five times the average of daily calls. They created a command center to handle the calls, all while running off of generators.

To help with the calls, the Colorado National Guard brought in their specialized units.

"There was a lady with her two small children. No electricity, no heat. So we had to go 10-15 miles out east and it took us about 4 hours to get there," said Sgt. Cameron Troup with the Colorado National Guard.

The Wellington Fire District covers 288 square miles.