News

CANÕN CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to records from the Colorado Department of Corrections, Donthe Lucas, the man found guilty of murdering Kelsie Schelling, was moved to a prison in Canõn City on Tuesday.

DOC records showed that Lucas, who was found guilty of Kelsie Schelling's murder on March 8, began his sentence of life without parole at the Centennial Correctional Facility in Canon City.