Colorado lawmakers consider DMV data privacy bill following KRDO investigation

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) — After a KRDO report shined a light on action by the Department of Motor Vehicles exposing Coloradans' personal information, lawmakers are taking action.

Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg is scheduled to present a new privacy bill in the Senate State, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee Tuesday afternoon.

Senate Bill 21-159 would make it illegal for the state Department of Revenue and Department of Motor Vehicles to sell drivers’ personal information to third parties in bulk. Currently, the practice is legal under the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act of 1994.

A KRDO Newschannel 13 investigation in November revealed the Colorado Department of Revenue is making millions of dollars selling drivers’ names, numbers, and addresses to a third-party data vendor. Since then, 13 Investigates presented the findings to every Colorado lawmaker.

