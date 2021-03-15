Woodland Park police officer skis to work to avoid digging car out of snow

News

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) — Woodland Park Police Officer Levente Racz was determined to make it to work on Sunday, despite recording 27 inches of snow at his house off Highway 67 in Teller County.

Courtesy: Eva Lakatos

It was more than enough to bury his car. So Racz reached for his cross-country skis instead.

“It’s like a mile,” said Racz about his commute to work. “So it took me approximately four or five minutes. It was actually fun to cross-country ski on 67.”

Racz said he would have skied home from his shift, too. But by then, the Colorado Department of Transportation had plowed the route.

“I wanted to ski home, but the roads were so clean that I would destroy my skis,” he said.

Other community leaders took part in dig-out efforts as well. Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams helped county crews plow streets near Florissant, according to a Facebook post.