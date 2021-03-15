Blood donations needed along front range after snowstorm delays donations

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Due to the snowstorm that hit Colorado on Saturday and Sunday, nearly 600 units of blood weren't donated. Now, Vitalant is asking those who are eligible to give blood to make up for the loss.

Monday, the weather forced four donation centers were forced to be closed, while other centers had delayed openings, and seven blood drives were canceled along Colorado's Front Range.

"Severe weather conditions can cause donation center closures and drive cancellations, which impacts the ability to collect vital donations for patients relying on transfusions,” said Anne Burtchaell, Mountain Division Vice President at Vitalant. “We’re asking donors as they are safely able to reach a nearby Vitalant donation center or upcoming blood drive to help build up the supply to pre-blizzard levels.”

According to Vitalant, an average of 450 donations per day are needed to meet the needs of patients in our region.

While Vitalant will accept all blood types, they say there's a critical need for type O blood donations, which is the most transfused blood type.

In addition to blood, Vitalant says there is always a high need for platelet donations, which are primarily used for patients undergoing chemotherapy. According to Vitalant, platelets are constantly needed because they only have a five-day shelf life, whereas whole blood or red cell donations can last up to 42 days.

Vitalant has nine donation centers around Colorado. To make a donation, call 303-363-2300 or visit Vitalant's website.

To protect everyone from COVID-19, Vitalant tests donations for COVID-19 antibodies. If a donor tests positive, Vitalant can produce convalescent plasma from blood, platelet, or plasma donations while the other blood components can help patients with serious medications.