2021 Territory Days cancelled in Old Colorado City

News

One of the first major events to be cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020 is falling victim to the virus again in 2021.

Territory Days in Old Colorado City normally attracts thousands of people over Memorial Day weekend, and is a big boost to area merchants and restaurants.

It is promoted as "Colorado's largest street fair", with hundreds of vendors and a variety of forms of entertainment.

Franco Pisano, owner of Paravicini's Italian Bistro and president of the Old Colorado City Association, confirmed on Monday evening that the 2021 event would be cancelled.

He says it was a decision made by the OCCA, not an order from the county health department.

Pisano explained that a scaled down event to accommodate social distancing and other restrictions just wouldn't work.

He also said that postponing the event until later in the year would take away from the annual tradition, comparing it to a restaurant changing its menu.

According to the OCCA website, the event is now scheduled for May 28-30 2022.