Police searching for Sunday carjacking suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are asking for the public's help locating a man suspected of vehicle theft.

Officers responded to reports of a carjacking in the 1400 block of Harrison Road around 4:20 Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect entered the victim's vehicle, pointed a gun and demanded for them to get out of the car.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a black face mask, black hoodie and pants, possibly blue jeans.

He was last seen southbound on I-25, in the stolen gold 2002 Saturn.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking anyone with information to call (719) 444-7000.