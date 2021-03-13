More than 1,800 flights canceled this weekend at DIA

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRD) -- More than 1,700 flights out of Denver International Airport have been canceled Saturday and Sunday.

As of 9:45 a.m., flight tracking website FlightAware says 740 flights are canceled in and out of DIA Saturday. So far on Sunday, 1,082 incoming and outgoing flights are canceled.

According to 9News, DIA has more than 200 pieces of snow removal equipment for runways, taxiways, and ramp areas. The airport also has 120 pieces of equipment for roads and parking lots.

More than 500 trained personnel will be operating the equipment.

Our snow team is the best & they are ready to go when the ❄️ arrives! We're expecting heavy snow to begin this afternoon. DEN has 200+ pieces of equipment dedicated to keeping our airfield clear & safe during the storm. Thanks to these crews who will work throughout the storm! pic.twitter.com/W2SrxAraRy — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) March 13, 2021

In addition to snow removal, airlines are expected to be in full de-icing operations during the storm. That means passengers should expect a little extra time on the plane before taking off.

All passengers flying to and from DIA are encouraged to check their flight status with their airline ahead of time.

To track canceled flights using FlightAware, click here. This is updated frequently.