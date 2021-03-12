WEATHER ALERT: High impact winter storm Saturday and Sunday

News

WEATHER ALERT: A strong storm will impact the region Saturday and Sunday with periods of heavy snow.

TODAY: Mainly cloudy skies and cool temperatures Friday afternoon with highs in the low-40s for Colorado Springs and the low-50s for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with scattered rain and snow showers developing overnight. We may even see a few isolated thunderstorms out on the easter plains. Snow showers can be expected by sunrise Saturday morning.

EXTENDED: Snow will intensify Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. The heaviest snow is now forecast to fall to the north and west of Colorado Springs. Travel may be especially difficult on I-25 Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The attached graphic shows a few of our forecast snow totals through Sunday evening.