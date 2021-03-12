Skip to Content
Tiger Conservation started by Cheyenne Mountain Zoo surpasses $34k goal in five days

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fundraiser launched by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in memory of Savelii has surpassed its matching goal of $34,000.

The 9-year-old female tiger passed away unexpectedly following a reproductive surgery in early March.

Savelli was one of the rare Amur tigers left in the world, according to the zoo.

A letter from Bob Chastain, President & CEO of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, confirmed the Tiger Conservation fundraiser surpassed its goal in five days.

According to Chastain, donors from 41 states and Canada contributed $38,160. Donations ranged from 35 cents to $2,000.

In addition to that, $34,000 will be matched through donations from Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and personal gifts by the board of directors and staff.

"I also want to clear up any possible confusion – 100% of the matching fund and all donations received will go to a tiger conservation partner that is still being researched. $0 will be retained by Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Every cent will go toward protecting and preserving the future of tigers," wrote Chastain.

All donations made by Friday total more than $72,000. The zoo says these funds will be leveraged to save tigers.

"This total goes to show that when Zoos and the public rally together, we can make a lasting impact for wildlife," Chastain added.

Donations are still being accepted to the Wild Tiger Conservation fundraiser. To do so, and to learn more about Savelii, click here.

