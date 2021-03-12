CDOT officials hope snowstorm keeps people off roads during DUI enforcement period

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Local law enforcement is cracking down on drunk drivers ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, but an imminent snowstorm could help keep drivers off the road as well.

During the last DUI enforcement period for President's week, between February 12th and 22nd, the Colorado Springs Police Department arrested 51 people for impaired driving. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested 20; a record for the department.

In 2020, Colorado Springs Police made a whopping 1652 arrests of people driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says it's hopeful the weather ahead of this DUI enforcement period will help keep people off the roads.

"It's after that, when the storm is a distant memory, that people may be out celebrating St. Patrick's Day," said Sam Cole, Communications Manager with the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT fears people being cooped up over the weekend may lead to deadly behavior in the week to follow. It's a trend they’ve seen over the course of the pandemic.

In 2020, 31 people in El Paso County were killed by an impaired driver.

“We saw the number of people killed in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver increase," said Cole. "We think that some of them were making very poor decisions, like drinking at home then getting on the road. Because roads were relatively empty, they were speeding.”

According to CDOT, many people who are arrested for driving under the influence blew below the legal limit of .08%. However, under Colorado Law, officers can arrest you just for suspecting impairment.

CDOT data shows it happens thousands of times each year.

“If an officer comes across someone who is obviously impaired; they can’t stand up, smells of alcohol on the breathe, but blows a .05; that officer is not going to let them go,” said Cole.

With dangerous road conditions and the possibility of road closures, CDOT officials said ride transportation services like Uber and Lyft are not reliable options. They said your safest option is staying home.