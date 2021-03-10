Rep. Lauren Boebert speaks out against amount of money going to schools in COVID-19 stimulus bill

News

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, President Joe Biden passed his first major piece of legislation designed to give the country financial relief for COVID-19.

Now, Colorado Congressional Representative Lauren Boebert is speaking out against the amount of money going towards education.

Boebert and other republicans say the bill spends more money on special interests than it does resources to defeat the virus.

She took to the House Floor Wednesday to voice her frustration about the COVID relief bill.

"This bill has another $130 billion, but only 5% would be spent this school year. Democrats should stop using kids' schooling as a bargaining chip for more money for teachers' unions. Stop holding our children's education hostage for your pet projects and your lobbyist's friends."

Democrats disagreed with Boebert, saying the legislation will help transform programs around the country, putting money back into the American economy.