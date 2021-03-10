Pueblo Wayfinding Project complete

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A four-year project designed to make it easier to get around in downtown Pueblo is complete.

The Pueblo Wayfinding Project, funded by CDOT, helps direct visitors to the visitor center and around the number of points of interest in the city.

The project retrofitted eight signs with updated colors, styles, and are clearer and easier to understand.

The City said it is looking for more funding to further expand this initiative and create more signs.