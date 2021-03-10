New charges filed amid investigation into San Luis Valley killings

News

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) -- An Alamosa man has been arrested in connection with the investigation involving human remains found in the San Luis Valley and missing persons cases in late 2020.

On March 8, an arrest warrant was issued for Francisco Ramierez. Those charges include three counts of Tampering with Deceased Human Remains and Accessory After The Fact, and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence in connection with the homicides of Myron Robert Martinez, Selena Esquibel, and Xavier Zeven Garcia.

The 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Adre "Psycho" Baroz, 26, faces additional charges of Murder in the First Degree and Tampering with Deceased Human Remains related to the murder of Garcia.

Baroz was already charged in the murders of Myron Martinez, Shayla Hammel, and Selena Esquibel.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation identified Martinez's and Hammel's bodies in December of 2020.

In November, three sets of human remains were found near the town of Las Sauces. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation identified two of the victims as Martinez and Hammel.

Right now, Baroz continues to be held at the Alamosa County Detention Center without bond.

As of March 10, the only official identifications made in the San Luis Valley humans remains investigation include Martinez and Hammel.

In February, an anonymous witness spoke with authorities, detailing their murders.

Two other men were arrested in January in connection with Martinez's death. CBI arrested Julius Anthony Baroz, 30, and CJ Walter Dominguez.