More fans in the stands for Rockies Opening Day

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- With Opening Day less than a month away, the Rockies announced Tuesday even more fans will be allowed in the stands.

Coors Field will be filled to roughly 42% capacity, which is more than 21,000 people.

Previously, the team and state officials said only 12,000 fans would be allowed at the game.

Included in the 42% capacity will be 7,000 vaccinated healthcare workers and first responders.

Tickets for home games go on sale this Thursday, March 11.

Rockies pass holders will have the first chance to secure tickets, then it will open up to the general public.