Man in custody after fleeing State troopers into Fort Carson

(KRDO) -- A man is in custody after fleeing from State troopers.

According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers stopped a man near Venetucci Blvd. and B Street at 12:33 p.m. on Tuesday.

While troopers were attempting to identify the man, he drove away.

The man then drove into Fort Carson before getting out of the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot.

CSP managed to find and take the man into custody.

According to CSP, they aren't sure whether or not the man crashed before getting out of the vehicle.

Medical personal checked him out and right now troopers are working on identifying the man. No word on what charges he might face.